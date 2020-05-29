India News | Inflow of People Straining Goa Testing Facilities: Minister

Panaji, May 29 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday expressed concern claiming the number of people coming into the state had increased and this was straining coronavirus testing facilities.

Several people were seen outside the district hospital in Mapusa on Thursday evening to get themselves tested after entering the state, even as the testing infrastructure there got exhausted.

"There was an issue at the hospital because the number of people was much more than anticipated. We cannot go on increasing (testing) machines. We have specific limitations," Rane told reporters in Panaji before meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the issue.

"Something needs to be done about capping the number of people who will enter the state. I am sure the CM will take an overall view," he said, adding that economic activities also need to resume at the same time.

Goa has changed its Standard Operating Procedures, (SOP) making it mandatory for people to either carry COVID-19 negative certificate or get themselves tested once they arrive here.

Queried on the lockdown and a possible extension, Rane said strict protocols need to be in place to ensure there is no community transmission.

