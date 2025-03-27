VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: As the IPL fever takes over India, TCL, a global leader in television technology, is thrilled to announce an exciting campaign designed to elevate the cricket-watching experience for fans. This initiative offers customers a chance to win Asia Cup tickets and exciting weekly vouchers, ensuring a more immersive and rewarding IPL Season.

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and IPL is one of the country's most anticipated sporting and entertainment events. Recognizing this passion, TCL is leveraging the IPL excitement to boost engagement and drive sales of its premium 55" and above TVs through an exclusive contest.

To participate in the contest, the customers who purchase TCL's 55" or above QD-Mini LED or 55"+ TCL TV will have to capture and share their photo or video, showcasing their match-viewing experience on their TCL TV. The participating customers will have to tag @tcl_india on Instagram or @TCL Electronics (IN) on Facebook and use #WatchWithTCL in their story; and scan and submit their details to get a chance to win exciting rewards.

The contest is valid until May 25, 2025, with 10 lucky winners announced weekly who will receive exclusive vouchers. At the end of the campaign, 10 grand winners will win tickets to the Asia Cup, making this IPL season even more thrilling.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India said "We are delighted to bring this incredible opportunity to cricket fans across India. By seamlessly integrating digital engagement with offline activations, we aim to enhance the IPL experience for our customers while strengthening our market presence. This campaign is about celebrating cricket with our audience and making their home-viewing experience truly unforgettable."

Beyond the contest, TCL continues to revolutionize home entertainment with its latest QD-Mini LED TVs, designed to deliver a stadium-like experience in the comfort of one's home. These products are backed with features such as Local Dimming Zones for deeper contrast with enhanced picture quality, AiPQ Pro Processor for optimized visuals, and an ONKYO Sub-Woofer for rich, cinematic sound.

Through this campaign, TCL aims to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market by actively engaging with IPL fans. The campaign will include dynamic social media activations, retail promotions and strategic partnerships across digital platforms. With Rohit Sharma as TCL's brand ambassador, the initiative will further enhance the brand's credibility and position TCL as the ultimate choice for cricket lovers seeking a premium home entertainment experience.

