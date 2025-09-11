HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Bajaj Markets offers access to collateral-free business loans designed to empower entrepreneurs and business owners with quick access to capital. This ensures a seamless borrowing experience, with minimal documentation and accelerated approval timelines.

These unsecured business loans cater to a wide spectrum of enterprises, ranging from emerging startups to established organisations. By removing the requirement for collateral, Bajaj Markets aims to simplify financing and enable businesses to focus on growth rather than asset-based security.

Key Highlights of Business Loans on Bajaj Markets-Loan Amounts: Up to ₹80 Lakhs, depending on eligibility

-Interest Rates: Starting from 14% p.a.

-Approval Speed: Quick approval process for faster disbursal

-Tenure Options: Flexible repayment up to 96 months to suit business requirements

-Documentation: Minimal paperwork for a simplified application journey

With this, Bajaj Markets continues to expand its portfolio of digital financial products, strengthening its position as a trusted platform for accessible and customer-centric financing solutions.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

