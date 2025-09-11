Actress Hansika Motwani, known for her work across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, found herself entangled in a family dispute in December 2024. The controversy stems from an FIR filed by her sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James, who accused the actress, her mother Jyoti Motwani and brother Prashant Motwani of domestic abuse and cruelty. According to a recent media report, the Bombay High Court has now dismissed the actress' petition to quash an FIR filed by Nancy, making way for the trial to proceed. Amid Divorce Rumours, Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Pictures and Videos With Husband Sohael Khaturiya From Instagram – Reports.

Bombay High Court to Begin Trial in Cruelty Case Against Hansika Motwani

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash the complaint filed by Muskan Nancy James against the actress on Tuesday (September 9). After Nancy filed a complaint against the Koi... Mil Gaya actress, her mother and brother, a case was filed under Sections 498A (dowry-related cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A source told the portal, "Nancy and Prashant Motwani, Hansika's brother, had a lavish wedding ceremony in March 2021. However, their marriage was strained from the start. A year later, the two started living separately."

What Did Muskan Nancy James Say in Her Complaint?

Nancy filed a complaint against her husband, Prashant, and his family at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai on December 18, 2024. In her complaint, she mentioned that she had developed Bell's Palsy, a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face. Nancy also claimed that her sister-in-law, Hansika and her mother, Jyoti, interfered in her marital life and even demanded expensive gifts from her.

In February 2025, Hansika and her mother secured anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court. In April 2025, the actress approached the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR. However, following the dismissal of the plea, the trial will now proceed. ‘It’s Not True’: Hansika Motwani’s Husband Sohael Khaturiya Denies Divorce Rumours Amid Buzz of Living Separately.

Hansika Motwani’s Divorce Rumours

Rumours suggest trouble in Hansika's marriage too. The actress, who tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya in 2022, is said to be living separately from her husband. According to a Hindustan Times report, "Hansika moved in with her mother, while Soahel is stayin with his parents." While Hansika maintained her silence on the rumours, Sohael told the portal, "Its not true."

