Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8: Planning your summer holidays, and looking for a unique mix of culture, adventure, and inspiration? Then Abu Dhabi is the destination for you! With the summer season just around the corner, Experience Abu Dhabi has introduced 101 Abu Dhabi Do's to bring your travel plans to life, unveiling the vast diversity of what the emirate has to offer like never before.

From creating art beneath Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome to driving on an F1 track at Yas Marina Circuit, visitors can blend relaxation, discovery, and excitement across the 101 experiences, each creating lasting memories across a packed summer season.

Every moment in Abu Dhabi is rooted in Emirati hospitality, with culture at the heart of every experience - each more enticing than the last. 101 Abu Dhabi Do's is more than just a list of experiences, it is a curated selection of enriching moments that highlight opportunities for adventure and discovery at every turn.

Are you ready for the best summer ever? Here are 11 experiences to kickstart your inspiration:

#45 Art tours from a new POV

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a work of art best viewed from the water

Blend art, history and adventure with an on-the-water experience, kayaking around the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi dome. The region's first universal museum is surrounded by water, where you can catch sunset views.

* Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

#83 Take the plunge

Scuba dive with more than 330+ species at The National Aquarium

If you're looking for aquatic adventures, head to Al Qana and visit The National Aquarium, where you can dive into the underwater realm and partake in an exhilarating swim with sharks, rays, and thousands underwater animals.

* The National Aquarium, Al Qana

#58 Travel back to 1897

Qasr Al Muwaiji tells a century of stories in every brick

Step back in time at the Qasr Al Muwaiji fort located in the heart of Al Ain, which over the years served as an important site for the community, the government, and the royal family.

* Qasr Al Muwajji, Al Ain

#30 Wake up on the wild side

Book breakfast with a giraffe at Emirates Park Zoo

Elevate your morning with a one-of-a-kind adventure, dining with some of nature's most incredible mammals - along with guided tour, and so much more.

* Emirates Park Zoo, Al Bahya

# 41 Learn centuries-old skills

Through the generations, House of Artisans keeps vibrant traditions alive

At this centre dedicated to Emirati crafts, visitors can not only purchase handmade mementoes, they can also participate in living traditions such as Sadu, Khoos and Talli handicrafts.

* House of Artisans, Al Hosn

# 87 Outwit a true trickster

Test your limits at the Joker's Funhouse

With mind-bending tricks, tests and surprises, kids and families will encounter The Riddler, Mr. Freeze, Penguin, and many more of Gotham City's most infamous residents.

* Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

#61 Step into the spotlight

More than 50 projectors light up Qasr Al Watan for an audiovisual spectacle

Delve into the nation's history and culture and wander through majestic halls, taking in the best of Arabian craftsmanship. Afterwards, enjoy the stunning nightly light show projected onto the exterior of the palace's walls.

* Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi Corniche

#94 Roadtrip at 120mph

Power around an F1 circuit with the Formula Yas 3000 experience

Boasting a V6 Jaguar engine, this powerful race car is the closest thing to an F1® car that most people will ever drive. Test your skills on a legendary track with top speeds of up to 275km/h.

* Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island

#71 Weave your way through a masterpiece

Walk on the world's largest hand-woven carpet at the UAE's largest mosque

The predominantly wool, single-piece carpet is 5,400 square metres and was hand-crafted by approximately 1,200 artisans. The total project took two years, including eight months for the design and 12 months for the knotting.

* Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

# 22 Drop in from 104 feet high

Try the world's biggest indoor flight chamber at CLYMB

Whether you're an absolute beginner or an expert flyer, dedicated instructors will guide you throughout this thrilling experience. The flight chamber measures 32 feet wide and a record-breaking 104 feet high.

* CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

# 4 Become a ninja warrior

Take on the inflatable arena at Air Maniax in Yas Mall

Take on family and friends with this test of balance, strength, speed, and agility. Jump and swing your way around the course before tackling the inflatable arena - and a huge variety of obstacles.

* Air Maniax, Yas MallTop of Form

Listed in alphabetical order by location, the 101 Abu Dhabi Do's allow visitors to discover Abu Dhabi's hidden treasures and a wide variety of experiences, from the known to the unknown.

Discover the full list of 101 Abu Dhabi Do's!

Whether you are planning a solo trip to reconnect with yourself, spending time unwinding with your partner, or and creating long-lasting memories with family, you are sure to have a memorable time in Abu Dhabi this summer.

The full list of 101 Abu Dhabi Do's is now live, ready to guide your next travel adventure - with more experiences than can be discovered in just one summer.

www.visitabudhabi.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379551/DCT_Abu_Dhabi.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239093/4629993/Experience_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg

