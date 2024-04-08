The Indian film fraternity is plunged into mourning following the departure of Gangu Ramsay, a luminary cinematographer, filmmaker and producer who etched his name deep into the annals of Bollywood. As the second eldest son of FU Ramsay, Gangu bid farewell at 83 on Sunday (April 7) after enduring a protracted illness. His final breath was drawn at Kokilaben Hospital, leaving a profound legacy reverberating through generations. Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay of the Iconic Ramsay Brothers Dies at 83.

Ramsay's creative brilliance left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry through his involvement in over 50 iconic films produced under the esteemed Ramsay Brothers' banner. His contributions to timeless hits such as Veerana, Purana Mandir, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche and Samri demonstrated his exceptional mastery of the cinematic craft. Among these cinematic gems, his collaboration with the late star Rishi Kapoor on the unforgettable film Khoj is a testament to his talent and versatility.

That's not it, as his talent transcended the boundaries of Ramsay Brothers' productions. Notably, he played a significant part in Saif Ali Khan's debut film, Ashiq Awara, showcasing his knack for nurturing emerging talents. Additionally, Ramsay collaborated with Akshay Kumar in the widely popular Khiladi series, contributing his expertise to films such as Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi and more. RIP Kumar Ramsay: Eldest One of the Ramsay Brothers, Dies at 85 in Mumbai.

Lastly, Gangu Ramsay also left a profound mark on television with the groundbreaking Zee Horror Show, captivating audiences for over eight years. His notable contributions to Zee TV also include Saturday Suspense, Naagin, and Zimbo. FYI, beyond borders, Ramsay collaborated with renowned actors like Vishnuvardhan in the Kannada film industry, showcasing his versatility and impact.

Indeed, despite his passing, Gangu Ramsay's remarkable body of work will continue to inspire and guide aspiring filmmakers for years. May his soul RIP.

