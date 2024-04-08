New Delhi, April 8: Apple is expected to introduce its iPad lineup with new models of the iPad Pro and iPad Air in May 2024. The iPad has long been a favourite among customers due to its sleek design and powerful capabilities. The new iPad Pro and iPad Air models is anticipated to come with the latest hardware specifications and features.

As per a report of Times of India, the new Apple iPad Pro and Apple iPad Air models are likely to arrive next month. Apple has a reputation for setting new standards with each release. Although the exact details are not yet confirmed, it is anticipated that there might be a number of enhancements that will keep Apple at the top of tablet technology. While specifics are still unknown, the tech community might be excited with predictions and expectations for these next-generation tablets from Apple. The iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display is expected to be priced between USD 1,500 to USD 2,000. Redmi Turbo 3 Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch in China on April 10 (See Pics).

iPad Pro and iPad Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming iPad Pro is rumoured to be equipped with an updated processor that could surpass the performance of its predecessors. This new chip is expected to bring improvements in speed and efficiency, which means users could enjoy a seamless experience while using their iPads. Apple's upcoming iPad Pro model is rumoured to feature a slimmer casing, which is expected to support wireless charging via MagSafe technology and an upgraded camera module on the back. The new iPad Pro model is expected to be powered with an M3 chipset. The iPad Pro might come with a 12.9-inch OLED display, which might be provided by Samsung. The Pro model is also anticipated to arrive with an 11.1-inch model, that is expected to be provided by Samsung and LG. OPPO A3 Pro Launch Date Announced for China; Check Design, Specifications and Other Details of OPPO A2 Pro Successor Ahead of April 12.

Apple might launch two fresh iPad Air models, one with a 12.9-inch display. The new models of iPad Air is expected to come with a landscape-oriented front camera and with an M2 chipset. Apart from that, Apple might reveal a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with a larger trackpad.

