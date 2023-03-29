New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/ATK): In today's unpredictable market, it is important to plan ahead for your financial goals and future. That's why investing in a fixed deposit (FD) can be a smart move for those looking to earn higher returns on their savings. Several NBFCs and banks offer FD options with varying interest rates. However, with so many options available, it can get difficult to decide which FD is right for you.

Bajaj Finance fixed deposit, amongst the plethora of options, can be a good savings option. Bajaj Finance has a very high safety rating of MAAA by ICRA and FAAA by CRISIL. With special tenors ranging from 15 to 44 months, Bajaj Finance FD offers you the flexibility to choose a tenor that's best for your requirements. These special tenors offer higher returns than other traditional investment options, and can provide a steady stream of income for the future.

Also Read | Turkey Will Hike Its Minimum Wage in July, President Erdogan Says, in His Latest Financial … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Benefits of Bajaj Finance Special Tenors FDs

Here's why Bajaj Finance FDs with special tenors are a great choice for the investors who are looking for higher returns:

Also Read | Om Birla Could Become Third Lok Sabha Speaker To Face No Confidence Motion.

- Higher Interest Rates

Bajaj Finance special tenors FDs offer higher interest rates than other traditional investment options. Currently, the interest rate for the Bajaj Finance special tenors FDs ranges from 7.16 per cent p.a. to 8.20 per cent p.a., depending on the tenor chosen. The longer the tenor, the higher the interest rate offered.

For example, if you choose a 44-month tenor for your FD, you can earn an interest rate of up to 8.20 per cent. This is significantly higher than the interest rates offered by most savings accounts or other FD options.

Thus, Bajaj Finance FD special tenors offer a competitive rate for investors, making them an excellent choice for those looking to earn higher returns while minimising risks.

- Stable Returns

One of the main reasons investors opt for FDs is because they offer stable returns. Unlike other investments like stocks, FDs are not subject to market fluctuations. This implies that you can expect a predetermined return on your investment at the end of your respective tenor.

With the Bajaj Finance special tenor FDs, you can be assured of steady returns. This will help you meet your financial goals without having to worry about the ups and downs of the market.

- Flexible Tenors

Everyone has different financial goals, and Bajaj Finance takes that into consideration. With flexible special tenors ranging from 15 to 44 months, the investors can choose a tenor that best fits into their financial plan. If you have a short-term goal in mind, a 15-month tenor may be just right for you. On the other hand, if you are looking for long-term options, a 44-month tenor can provide you with higher returns.

Additionally, if you need access to your money before the end of your tenor, Bajaj Finance FD offers the option of premature withdrawal. While a penalty will apply for early withdrawal, this option will provide you with the flexibility to access your funds in case of an emergency.

- Risk-free Investment

One of the biggest advantages of fixed deposits is that they are a low-risk investment option. While there are no guarantees in the world of finance, fixed deposits like the Bajaj Finance special tenor FDs are considered to be a safer investment option.

- Easy Application Process

Investing is a straightforward process. You can open an FD account online by visiting the company's website and following the simple steps to complete the application process. Once you have completed the application process, you can fund your account using a variety of options including net banking, UPI, and debit card/credit card.

Additionally, you can even track the status of your investment through the website or the app of Bajaj Finance. This will assure you that you are aware of your investment at all times.

FD Interest Rates on Special Tenors

- Here's a table of interest rates for FDs beginning at Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 Crores for citizens who are less than 60 years old:

- Here's a table of interest rates for FDs beginning at Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 Crores for citizens who are more than 60 years old:

You can compute your returns at maturity through the online fixed deposit calculator available on the website of Bajaj Finance. This will enable you to estimate your returns by using the tools before choosing to park your money. The tool will also enable you to compare the differences between the special and the generic tenors.

Conclusion

Fixed deposits are a smart way to invest your money safely, and Bajaj Finance FD offers high returns compared to bank FDs, flexibility, and stability, to fulfil your financial goals. By taking advantage of these special tenors, you can earn higher returns on your investment. You can do so while minimising risks and enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a safe and stable investment option.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)