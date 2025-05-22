VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22: In a landmark development, Getepay, a digital payments and merchant enablement platform, has received final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator (PA) online under the RBI's payment regulatory framework. This positions Getepay as the first company from Rajasthan to receive this coveted license, marking a significant step in the state's contribution to India's fintech ecosystem.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: Army Jawan Killed, 2 Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Since inception, Getepay has empowered over 1.5 million merchants across diverse categories, ranging from kirana stores, micro-retailers, Ecom Stores, education Institutes, service providers to small-scale manufacturers; delivering simple, secure, and accessible digital payment solutions. Rooted in Bharat, Getepay's mission has been to enable integrated payment solutions to different categories of merchants specially SME'S.

Now armed with the RBI's final PA license, Getepay is poised to scale its operations pan-India, deepen its merchant offerings, and onboard millions of small businesses, especially from Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India, under one seamless digital payments and commerce platform.

Also Read | UP Woman Spots Doctor Husband, Dressed As Trans Woman, Engaging in Obscene Acts With Another Man in Porn Video; Files FIR.

"This is more than just a regulatory milestone; it's a validation of our unwavering commitment to building a truly inclusive digital economy," said Pravin Sharma, Founder & CEO of Getepay. "We started Getepay with the belief that every small merchant in India, whether in a remote village or a bustling city, deserves access to simple, secure, and scalable digital tools. With this RBI license, we are now ready to deepen that impact, scale across Bharat, and empower MSMEs with not just payments but complete commerce enablement. This is about building a digital foundation for India's next wave of economic growth."

"Getepay isn't just another fintech, it's a company that's grounded in Bharat and solving real, structural problems," said Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Angel Investor. "The RBI license reinforces their credibility, and I believe Getepay is poised to become a key force in reshaping how small merchants participate in India's digital economy."

Key Highlights & Strategic Vision:

* Merchant Empowerment-With a focus on grassroots entrepreneurs, Getepay will expand its suite of solutions, offering not just payments but also tools for digital store, inventory management, GST billing, and more.

* Economic Impact- By formalizing 10 million+ MSMEs over the next few years, Getepay aims to play a pivotal role in improving GDP contribution from India's unorganized sector, unlocking economic opportunities across regions.

* Employment Generation- Through its growing agent network, onboarding teams, support functions, and partner ecosystem, Getepay projects thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities across the country.

* Bridging Financial Inequality- By enabling digital inclusion for micro-merchants, women-led businesses, and rural entrepreneurs, Getepay is helping foster equitable economic growth and financial dignity.

* Technology for Bharat- The platform has been purpose-built to be language-agnostic, lightweight, and mobile-first, ensuring high accessibility even in low-connectivity regions.

With the RBI approval now secured, Getepay is gearing up for the next chapter, expanding its footprint, enriching its offerings, and becoming a central force in India's digital commerce evolution.

About Getepay - Getepay is a Jaipur-based digital payments and commerce solutions company founded in 2016 by fintech entrepreneur Pravin Sharma. As an RBI-authorized Payment Aggregator, Getepay empowers over 1.5 million merchants across India with integrated tools to manage digital payments, commerce operations, and business workflows through a single, secure platform. Built to serve the dynamic needs of Bharat's SMEs, professionals, and enterprises, Getepay combines robust payments infrastructure with custom digital storefronts, CRMs, and real-time transaction dashboards. With a mission to bridge the digital divide and accelerate financial inclusion, Getepay is committed to building scalable, tech-driven solutions that formalize credit, digitize business operations, and create new opportunities across India's evolving digital economy.

For more information, visit: www.Getepay.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)