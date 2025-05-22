Lucknow, May 22: In a sensational case unfolding in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district, a government doctor, Dr. Varunesh Dubey, has been accused by his wife, Simpi Pandey, of secretly filming and uploading porn videos under a pseudonym — allegedly dressed as a transgender woman and engaging in explicit acts with men. The content, reportedly monetised on paid platforms, is claimed to have been shot inside their official residence at the district jail complex in Khalilabad.

Pandey filed an FIR asserting that the man in the videos is her husband, citing identifying features like his engagement ring and familiar furnishings she personally selected. She further claimed the house was turned into a makeshift studio. Matters escalated when she confronted him at their Gorakhpur home on May 18, leading to a violent altercation. Her father and brother later confronted Dubey, resulting in a scuffle captured on CCTV. Bengaluru: ‘Porn Addict’ Engineer Steals Undergarments of Girl Students in Multiple Localities, Arrested After CCTV Camera Caught Him in the Act.

The FIR includes charges of infidelity, abuse, and long-term mental harassment. Police have sealed Dubey’s government accommodation, and a departmental inquiry is underway. A three-member health department panel has been constituted, and a forensic examination of the videos has been ordered. Porn Addict Arrested in Gurugram Air Hostess Sex Assault Case, Watched Porn Videos Before Incident: Police.

Dubey, however, has denied all allegations and filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the videos were deepfake creations designed to ruin him. He claims a relative of his wife, a software engineer, manipulated the footage. He also accused his wife of harassment, saying it contributed to his father’s death.

Authorities are currently investigating all angles, including domestic violence, AI manipulation, and cybercrime.

