Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27: The Global Network for Zero (GNFZ), the world's premiere independent net zero certification body for buildings, businesses and portfolios, successfully hosted the Net Zero Deep Dive Conference 2025 at ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru. The high-impact event convened over 300 business leaders, sustainability experts, policymakers, and technology innovators, serving as a catalyst for transformative discussions and actionable strategies to accelerate India's net zero transition.

With the theme "Net Zero - From Aspiration to Action," the event addressed the practical steps businesses must take to reduce emissions while ensuring economic feasibility. With 70% of the urban infrastructure needed in India by 2047 yet to be built, integrating sustainable solutions at the design stage is crucial. Additionally, energy demand from buildings is projected to increase sevenfold by 2050, highlighting the urgency of large-scale renewable adoption and resource efficiency. Achieving India's net zero target by 2070 will require an estimated $10.1 trillion in sustainable infrastructure investment by 2050, making financial innovation and cross-sector collaboration essential.

The conference served as a dynamic platform for industry leaders to navigate the complexities of decarbonization, addressing regulatory hurdles, financing challenges, and the critical need for innovation. Discussions centered on a multi-dimensional approach to achieving net zero, encompassing the implementation of best-in-class green building strategies and technologies, renewable energy integration, carbon offsetting, circular economy models, and policy-driven frameworks demonstrating real-world examples from the top performing net zero case studies. Corporate leaders shared insights on overcoming the financial and technological barriers to net zero, reinforcing the importance of scalable, cost-effective solutions. Overall, the conference reinforced the power of collaborative action in driving systemic change and ensuring long-term sustainability.

"The path to net zero demands more than just commitment. It requires actionable, systemic change," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President & CEO, the Global Network for Zero. "India is well-positioned to lead the charge, and GNFZ is dedicated to helping businesses achieve sustainability goals through strategic, measurable pathways."

The conference featured captivating fireside chats and deep dive masterclass sessions led by industry leaders and top corporate executives, providing businesses with practical strategies, real-world case studies, and expert insights to accelerate their journey toward net zero.

* Juggy Marwaha, CEO, Prestige Group, emphasized the importance of collaboration in sustainability and Prestige Group's roadmap to net zero real estate development

* Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato, highlighted Zomato's commitment to 100% EV deliveries by 2030 and driving social good while making business sense and environmental consciousness

* Dr. Nirav Mandir, Chief Human Capital & Sustainability Officer, Shree Ramkrishna Exports, shared SRK's sector-wide leadership in ESG and success in achieving net zero for its facilities ahead of schedule through renewables and a workforce-driven sustainability approach

As companies worldwide work toward decarbonization, circular economy adoption, and sustainable resource management, the masterclass series served as a knowledge-sharing platform to address key challenges, explore innovative solutions, and drive industry-wide collaboration. While Rakesh Bhatia, SVP, Ecofirst showcased a case study on Unilever R&D Centre, Bangalore and Anju Mary Kuruvilla, Director of Industry Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Danfoss highlighted a net zero case study for the manufacturing industry, emphasizing scalable decarbonization strategies with Danfoss' leadership as an example, Selvarasu M, MD, LEAD Consultancy shared net zero learnings from landmark projects, including L&T TC 4 Chennai, Capgemini Bengaluru, T2 Terminal at Bengaluru Airport, and Capitaland Chennai, demonstrating how diverse sectors can decarbonize and drive sustainability in India and Samdarsh Nayyar, Partner at Sunil Nayyar Consultants demonstrated how Ministry of New & Renewable Energy is walking the talk by certifying its own headquarters in New Delhi Net Zero.

Discussions reinforced the necessity of corporate climate leadership, with industry experts urging businesses to integrate sustainability into workforce engagement and supply chain management, an area which has emerged as a major pain point for businesses when it comes to tackling Scope 3.

The conference also celebrated several outstanding projects that reached significant milestones in their journey towards achieving net zero. GNFZ recognized these companies for their exceptional contributions to sustainable development by awarding them GNFZ Net Zero milestone certificates as they progress towards full decarbonization. The honored projects included Bharat Diamond Bourse, Mumbai, Ajeenkya DY Patil University & Knowledge City in Pune, Lenskart Factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, ANJ Factory, Wada Maharashtra, Pravin Masalewale (Suhana) Warehouse, Pune, D2O headquarters in Jaipur and AEON Headquarters in Jaipur among others who received recognition for committing to Net Zero with GNFZ.

The industry leaders shared their perspectives on advancing sustainability and achieving net zero. "With GNFZ certification for our factory and office, we're elevating our net-zero efforts to stay ahead and inspire others. Aligned with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, we aim to lead in sustainability and innovation." says Jay Kularia, Executive Director - ANJ Group

Kishor Mahajan - DGM, Pravin Masalewale (Suhana Group) added, "Thrilled to receive GNFZ's Net Zero Energy Assessment for our Pune warehouse--a key milestone in our sustainability journey. This certification will strengthen our path to net zero for a better future."

The conference not only showcased India's commitment to the global net zero movement, but also solidified its role as an incubator for pioneering sustainability solutions.

The Global Network for Zero (GNFZ) is the world's premiere independent net zero certification body. GNFZ is committed to accelerating the realization of a net zero world by providing comprehensive solutions that help businesses and buildings achieve their carbon reduction targets. GNFZ's independent, third-party certification and uses the GHG Protocol as its universal framework to address and eliminate Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. GNFZ offers third party net zero certification for new and existing buildings at the design, construction and operations stages, as well as portfolios and businesses. What sets GNFZ apart from other certification bodies is its rating system and flexibility in allowing customers to choose their own decarbonization standards, and incremental emissions reduction benchmarks that showcase progress throughout the certification journey. Additionally, GNFZ's cloud-based platform connects customers with industry experts and partners, ensuring best-in-class strategies are applied, making the path to net zero more affordable, accessible, and scalable than traditional approaches. For more information about GNFZ, its certification system, and upcoming events, please visit [https://www.globalnetworkforzero.com/]

