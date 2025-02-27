Mumbai, February 27: In a relief for beneficiaries of Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, reports indicate that the 8th installment of INR 1,500 will start being credited to eligible women’s bank accounts from February 27. The Women and Child Development Department has received INR 3,490 crore from the state’s Finance Department, enabling the disbursement of the February installment.

The 8th instalment of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was initially scheduled two days ago but was delayed due to technical issues. Now, the state government has issued orders to transfer funds to all eligible beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries Declining Due To Strict Eligibility Rules

The number of beneficiaries of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has decreased significantly due to strict enforcement of eligibility rules. In December 2023, 2.46 crore women received benefits, which dropped to 2.41 crore in January. After further review in February, another 4 lakh women were removed, reducing the total to 2.37 crore beneficiaries.

Official data reveals that 83% of beneficiaries are married women, 11.8% are unmarried, 4.7% are widows, while divorced, abandoned, and destitute women make up less than 1%.

15 Lakh Beneficiaries May Lose Eligibility

Since the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme’s launch in July 2023, it has played a crucial role in Maharashtra politics. However, after returning to power, the government ordered a review of beneficiaries, removing 5 lakh names so far. Officials estimate that up to 15 lakh women may be excluded in the coming months.

Women earning over INR 2.5 lakh annually, owning four-wheelers (except tractors), lacking domicile certificates, living outside Maharashtra, not linking their bank accounts with Aadhaar, or receiving benefits from other government schemes are ineligible for the scheme.

