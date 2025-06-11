New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved two projects of Ministry of Railways worth Rs 6,405 crore, with aim to improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions.

The project approved by the cabinet included 133 kilometers long Koderma - Barkakana Doubling and 185 kilometers long project Ballari - Chikjajur Doubling.

The Koderma - Barkakana Doubling project passes through a major coal-producing area of Jharkhand. Furthermore, it serves as the shortest and more efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi.

Additonally, the Ballari-Chikjajur Doubling project traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

"The projects are in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," according to a statement by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

These projects cover seven Districts across the states of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 318 Kms. And will enhance connectivity to approx. 1,408 villages, which are having a population of about 28.19 lakh.

This addition will help transport commodities such as coal, iron ore, finished steel, cement, fertilizers, agriculture commodities, and Petroleum products etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 49 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

"The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (52 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (264 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 11 Crore trees," the cabinet said. (ANI)

