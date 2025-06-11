Summer days are all here, and the beginning of summer will start on June 20, 2025. According to astronomy, it will be the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Do you know why this summer solstice happens? Well, the June solstice occurs when, in the northern hemisphere, the sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky. In this article, we will tell you why June 20 is the longest day of the year, when it is the first day of summer and other details of this time. Summer Solstice 2025 Date and Time in IST: What Happens on June Solstice? How Is It Celebrated Around the World? Everything To Know About the First Day of Summer.

When Is the First Day of Summer 2025?

On June 20, at 10:42 EDT (08:12 PM IST). The beginning of the summer days in the northern hemisphere is when the north pole is at its most significant tilt, like 23.5 degrees towards the sun, which marks the longest day. On the other hand, when the Earth reaches this point in its orbit, it is the shortest night of the year. June Solstice 2025 Date: When Is the First Day of Summer? What Does Summer Solstice Mean? Everything You Need To Know About the Longest Day of the Year.

Why Is June 20 the Longest Day of the Year?

Do you know why June 20 will be the longest day of the year? This is because the summer solstice is when the Earth gets sunlight for the longest period. Have you ever noticed how the sun looks highest in the sky at the solstice? Well, the sun's rays directly strike Earth at more direct angles, which causes more warming, which everyone calls the summer solstice.

Summer Solstice

In the northern hemisphere, the June solstice, also known as the summer solstice, occurs only when the sun completely reaches its highest and northernmost points in the sky. This marks the beginning of summer days, especially in half of the globe.

People from all across the world celebrate the summer solstice differently, according to their rituals and culture. So, are you also waiting for the first day of summer? If yes, then get ready to enjoy the longest day of the year, which is on June 20.

