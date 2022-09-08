New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The central government has received about Rs 1,223 crore from Coal India as dividends, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

"Government has received about Rs 1223 crore from Coal India Ltd as dividend tranche," the department said in a tweet on Thursday.

In financial parlance, a sum of money paid by a company to its shareholders out of its income are called dividends.

On Wednesday, the government received dividends worth Rs 277 crore and Rs 226 crore from ECGC and GAIL, respectively.

Again earlier this week, it received Rs 2,408 crore and Rs 1,745 crore from ONGC and IOCL as dividends. (ANI)

