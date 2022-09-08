Mumbai, September 8: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra's Thane, a woman allegedly but the fingers of her mother-in-law after she turned off the television at their home. Police officials said that the incident took place in Thane's Ambernath when the 32-year-old woman bit three of her mother-in-law’s fingers.

According to a report in India Today, the mother-in-law has been identified as Vrushali Kulkarni (60). The alleged incident took place when Kulkarni was reciting bhajans at her house. A police official from Shivaji Nagar said that when Kulkarni was reciting bhajans, her daughter-in-law Vijaya Kulkarni was watching TV. Moradabad Shocker: Woman Subjected to Unnatural Sex, Given Triple Talaq After She Refuses To Sleep With Other Men; Three Including Husband Booked.

A quarrel took place between the two when Kulkarni asked her daughter-in-law to make the volume of the TV low. "A fight broke out on Monday morning after Vrushali asked Vijaya to lower the sound of the television as she was singing bhajans. When Vrushali turned off the television set, the daughter-in-law grabbed the old woman's hand and bit her three fingers. She also slapped her husband who tried to intervene," the police officer added.

Police officials said that luckily Kulkarni's fingers did not get severed by the bite. Later, the 60-year-old woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against her daughter-in-law. Acting on the woman's complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police station registered an offence against Vijaya Kulkarni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).