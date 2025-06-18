New Delhi, June 18 (ANI): India's market borrowing program has seen a stable and orderly evolution in recent years, with net borrowings remaining under control despite the country's growing economic needs.

Data from a report by SBI showed that the government is actively managing its debt through various instruments while adhering to fiscal discipline under the FRBM Act.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man-Son Siphon Off INR 64 Lakh From Indore Court's Bank Account, Spends on Foreign Trips and Buying Expensive Mobile Phones; Held From Gujarat.

It said, "G sec borrowing trend.... Keeping the borrowings in check."

As per the data, gross market borrowing through government securities (G-secs) is estimated at Rs 14.8 lakh crore in the Budget Estimates for FY26, while net borrowing is projected at Rs 11.5 lakh crore.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reacts As Giorgia Meloni Shares Photo of Their Meeting at G7 Summit 2025, Says 'India's Friendship With Italy Will Continue To Get Stronger'.

So far in FY26, the government has raised Rs 3.2 lakh crore as gross borrowing, and Rs 2.4 lakh crore as net borrowing.

In the previous financial year (FY25), gross borrowing stood at Rs 14.0 lakh crore, while net borrowing was Rs 10.7 lakh crore. Similarly, FY24 had seen gross borrowing of Rs 15.4 lakh crore and net borrowing of Rs 10.7 lakh crore.

This shows that while gross borrowing fluctuates with fiscal needs, net borrowing is being kept largely in check.

The report also highlighted that the outstanding stock of government debt through G-secs has steadily risen over the past decade, from Rs 41.6 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 114.5 lakh crore so far in FY26.

However, this surge has been managed with caution, and the government is making genuine efforts to reduce overall debt levels.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated at 57.1 per cent for 2024-25 and is projected to decline to 56.1 per cent in 2025-26, as per the FRBM guidelines.

To fine-tune its borrowing profile, the report mentioned that the government is also using debt switch and buyback operations.

In FY26, switch borrowings are budgeted at Rs 2.5 lakh crore, and buybacks have already accounted for Rs 0.5 lakh crore. In past years, switch operations ranged from Rs 0.3 to Rs 2.0 lakh crore, depending on the fiscal strategy.

In the context of banking and finance, a debt switch typically refers to a transaction where a borrower exchanges one type of debt security for another, often with the goal of restructuring debt obligations or managing liquidity. While the buyback operations typically refer to the repurchase of government securities or corporate bonds by central bank (RBI).

On this the SBI report noted a dichotomy in current trends. While issuing more short-term papers may support immediate funding needs for a fast-growing economy, it could lead to higher redemption pressure in the medium term.

The report outlined that while India's public debt has grown in absolute terms, the government's prudent fiscal management, stable borrowing trends, and strategic tools like debt switches and buybacks are helping maintain long-term sustainability.

With net borrowings under control and efforts aligned with FRBM targets, the overall debt outlook looks disciplined. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)