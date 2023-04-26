New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/GPRC): The Grand Technology Roadshow & Business Conclave 2023 was organised by ERD Group on April 25th and 26th in the National Capital, and dealers & distributors from all over India participated in the event.

Pioneer in the manufacturing of mobile phone accessories in India, ERD Group, marking the 26th anniversary of the organisation, organised a 2-day grand business conference and technology exhibition. 600 plus dealers from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, and across the country participated in the event.

Also Read | Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Madrid Open 2023 Due to Hand Injury.

Technological superiority, Market leadership & Futuristic vision has been the hallmark of ERD for last 26 years

Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Founder & CMD, ERD Group, said, Following the 'Make in India' initiative of PM Modi, we have been able to pave our way towards success largely due to the company's relentless focus on innovation. We have strived to become the pioneers of chargers, and we thrive on 'Make in India'. All our products are of high quality since they are designed, developed & manufactured in India. We totally support the policy and aim to build a strong ecosystem. "

Also Read | MG Comet EV Launched in India; Find Prices and Specs of This Cheapest EV in the Country.

The event also featured a road show of innovative products and a special session, 'ERD Josh, by Dr Ujjwal Patni, Guinness World Record Holder, Business Coach, to energise the dealers from across the country with ideas and strategies to meet exponential growth objectives.

Arjun Bhardwaj, Director, ERD Group, said, "ERD Group has a state-of-the-art facility to design, develop, and manufacture products under strict quality control standards ERD manufactures BIS approved products as per govt. safety norms. Every manufacturing process is well institutionalised and equipped with precise testing instruments to control production and product quality. Every component is screened and tested to ensure 100 per cent quality. We ensure innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.

The ERD Group manufactures smart phone chargers, mobile phone batteries, car chargers, mobile power banks, USB cables, Bluetooth speakers, Neck band, LED lights, SMPS adaptors, power supplies, TWS etc. ERD Group always delivers the most innovative technological products at affordable prices. The brand has recently forayed into the manufacturing of the Bluetooth Devices, keeping in mind the various needs of the customers. For more information visit: https://www.erdglobal.com/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)