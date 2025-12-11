VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11: Gravton Motors Pvt Ltd ("Gravton Motors") has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing the State's vision to build a strong and future-ready clean-mobility ecosystem.

Through this MoU, Gravton Motors will establish advanced facilities dedicated to EV powertrain production, EV two-wheeler manufacturing and autonomous ground-vehicle (AGV) development. The Government of Telangana will extend facilitation support through TG-IPASS, enabling faster clearances and coordinated assistance from various departments and agencies for the smooth implementation of the project.

The initiative aligns with the State's broader agenda of driving innovation, generating new opportunities and strengthening its position as one of India's most progressive destinations for emerging-technology industries. The collaboration is expected to encourage research-focused manufacturing, nurture skilled talent and support the evolution of next-generation mobility solutions.

Benefits of the partnership include the creation of a technology-rich environment for EV development, opportunities for high-skilled employment and a positive contribution toward sustainable transportation goals. The project is also poised to support the local supplier ecosystem, encourage ancillary manufacturing and stimulate innovation across electric and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Mr. Parshuram Paka, Founder & MD, Gravton Motors said, "We are proud to join hands with the Government of Telangana at a summit that reflects the State's bold ambition for the future. This MoU is the start of a shared journey to build a strong base for electric mobility and advanced manufacturing in Telangana. The State's proactive governance and focus on innovation create the ideal foundation for companies like ours to build, scale and contribute meaningfully. We look forward to developing future-ready technology that not only benefits Telangana but strengthens India's position in the global EV landscape."

The MoU serves as a guiding framework for cooperation between the parties, with formal agreements to be signed in the coming months. Both Gravton Motors and the Government of Telangana are aligned in their goal of promoting industrial growth rooted in sustainability, technology and long-term value creation.

