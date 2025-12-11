Did Vladimir Putin Read the Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita Gifted by PM Narendra Modi Aboard Plane? Fact Check Reveals Viral Photo Is AI-Generated

New Delhi, December 11: A photo going viral on social media allegedly shows Russian President Vladimir Putin reading the Russian Edition of the Bhagavad Gita presented to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It must be recalled that during his two-day state visit to India, PM Narendra Modi gifted Vladimir Putin an array of thoughtfully curated gifts, including a copy of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in Russian.

The gifts also included GI-tagged fine Assam tea, an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, and a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, among others. The photo showing Russian President Vladimir Putin reading the Bhagavad Gita presented to him by PM Narendra Modi was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption reading, "President Putin reading the Bhagwad Gita gifted by Narendra Modi". The X user called the photo "Picture of the day". PM Narendra Modi Presents Russian President Vladimir Putin Array of Thoughtfully Curated Gifts, Including Bhagavad Gita in Russian (See Pic).

Did Vladimir Putin Read the Bhagavad Gita Aboard His Aircraft? Photo Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

A screengrab of the viral image shows Vladimir Putin allegedly reading the Bhagavad Gita (Photo Credits: X/@rightwingchora)

After the post was shared, several users claimed that the photo was taken aboard Vladimir Putin's aircraft while returning to Russia after he visited New Delhi. They claimed that the Russian President read the Gita aboard his aircraft. However, a fact check of the picture revealed that the viral photo is AI-generated. It is worth noting that the specific image showing Russian President Vladimir Putin reading the Bhagavad Gita, gifted to him by PM Narendra Modi, does not appear in official reports or verified media.

A reverse image search of the viral photo did not yield any credible news reports confirming the development. Moreover, the extra smooth texture of the picture, as well as the blurred background, suggests that the photo was AI-generated. On December 4, the day Vladimir Putin landed in India, PM Narendra Modi took to social media and shared a picture showing him handing over the Russian edition of the Gita to Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin Waited 10 Minutes for PM Narendra Modi To Travel Together in AURUS Limousine After SCO Summit Proceedings (See Pic).

PM Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to Vladimir Putin

Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/D2zczJXkU2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi's post read. The photo shows both leaders holding the Bhagavad Gita. As neither the leaders nor both countries have confirmed the picture of Vladimir Putin reading the Bhagavad Gita, it can be concluded that the viral photo is an AI-generated image.

