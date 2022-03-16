Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): HealthWorksAI, an industry-leading Healthcare analytics company in the USA, is looking to double its employee base in India and hire over 100 more employees to strengthen its product portfolio.

The growth is led by its recently launched products like Explainable AI (XAI) and Network Intel for the US Medicare Advantage market. HealthWorksAI is one of the leading healthcare data analytics companies in the US providing healthcare payers with rapid access to efficient and insightful Medicare Advantage market data for strategic decision making.

The cloud-based HealthWorksAI solution has been highly beneficial for its clients in Medicare Advantage by providing more robust analytics and insights to support strategic decision-making. With stronger HealthWorksAI offerings, the company is building its team on the back of its unique developmental programs for employees like genie awards, open leave policy, multiple opportunities for promotions each year including self-nominations, weeklong work retreats like a portable office and more fostering entrepreneur spirit among its millennial workforce.

As the Medicare Advantage market matures and competition intensifies, more robust offerings have become a key differentiator for many payors. With the enhanced product offering and quality talent, HealthWorksAI is strategically placed to grow significantly in the USA market in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Nagpal, Founder & CEO, HealthWorksAI said, "The US Medicare Advantage market is highly competitive, the role of analytics and insights is very critical. HealthWorksAI products are built at the intersection of business, math, and technology giving our clients the ability to deliver higher ROI to its beneficiaries while driving profitable growth for their health plans. This makes us focus more on expanding our team and India is strategically placed to be the key contributor, with our employee-friendly policies we look forward to adding a significant number of employees this year."

The US Medicare Advantage Market

Every day 10,000 Americans turn 65 which makes them eligible for Medicare benefits. Medicare Advantage is a Health Insurance program sponsored by the federal government in the US and managed by private insurance companies.

Over the last decade, the role of Medicare Advantage, the private plan alternative to traditional Medicare, has grown consistently. In 2021, more than 26 million people are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, accounting for 42 percent of the total Medicare population, and USD 343 billion (or 46%) of total federal Medicare spending (net of premiums).

