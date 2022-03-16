Thane, March 16: A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people on suspicion of theft in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered for the incident that took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an official from Bhiwandi police said.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, she received a phone call around 3.30 am on Tuesday, wherein the caller informed her that her sons Afroz and Irfan Khan had been caught for theft, he said.

While Irfan managed to escape, Afroz was allegedly caught by a group of people at Noori Nagar and beaten to death, the official said.

The complainant reached the scene and found her son lying dead, he said, adding that the victim's body was sent for post-mortem.

No arrests have been made in this regard and the local police are probing the case further, the official said.