Chelsea start as favourites to make it to the quarters of the UEFA Champions League when they take on French club Losc Lille in the second leg of the round of 16 clash. The 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture has given the Blues a massive lift and despite their off-field troubles, their performances on the pitch have been constantly good. Opponents Lille topped Group G and surprised many with their form in the group stages. But defensive woes cost them dearly in London and they will be eager to improve. They need an early goal at home to get the crowd behind them and try and turn the tide in their favour. LOSC Lille versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Forgettable Personal Record With Disappointing Performance in Manchester United’s Champions League Exit

Benjamin Andre has returned to first-team training for LOSC Lille after recovering from illness. Renato Sanches’s thigh injury rules him out. Xeka and Andre in the middle of the park will have to provide a fine balance between attack and defending the back four. Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz will start as a two-man forward line. Sven Botman, who has been linked with a host of English Club, will need to be on top of his game and keep Chelsea at bay.

Kai Havertz has been in good form recently for the Blues and is all set to play the false nine role. Christian Pulisic and Hakim Zieych should start on the wings for the visitors. There is no place in the starting eleven for Romelu Lukaku. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic make the midfield pairing with Jorginho losing his spot off late.

When is LOSC Lille vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The LOSC Lille vs Chelsea round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 17, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LOSC Lille vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2, 3 & 4 channels to watch the live telecast Lille vs Chelsea on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of LOSC Lille vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch LOSC Lille vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

Chelsea are too good a team to get bogged down by issues surrounding the club and should secure an easy win.

