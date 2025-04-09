VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), one of the leading players in the infrastructure sector, specializing in extra high voltage transmission and distribution projects had received Workorder worth Rs 15.68 Cr from M/S Brixo Industries.

Under this contract, HEC Infra will execute the complete EPC scope design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning for plant electrification and the shifting of a 66 kV line. The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

This new order further strengthens the company's order book and adds to its expanding portfolio in the industrial electrification segment.

Key benefits of this project include:

Technical Excellence: HEC Infra will deploy its expertise in high-voltage switchgear, transformers, cabling and protection systems to ensure a reliable power supply for Brixo Industries.

Operational Efficiency: The turnkey EPC approach allows for seamless coordination across design, procurement and construction phases, ensuring timely delivery and consistent quality.

Strengthened Partnerships: Successfully delivering this project will reinforce HEC Infra's reputation as a trusted partner for complex electrification works in the industrial sector.

On the receipt of the order, Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited said, "Securing this new industrial electrification project underscores our team's technical strength and the effectiveness of our turnkey delivery model. By integrating design, procurement, and execution under one roof, we continue to prioritize safety, quality, and on-time delivery.

This order further strengthens our industrial portfolio and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, end-to-end solutions. Given the significant opportunities ahead in this sector, we believe this project will play a key role in taking the company to the next level. We are also actively planning to bid for similar projects with both private and government clients across various states in the near future."

