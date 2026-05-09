1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Kolkata, May 9: Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of the first BJP-ruled West Bengal government, along with four other members of the state Council of Ministers led by him. The other five members of the state Council of Ministers who were sworn in on Saturday include the former national vice-president and former state president of the BJP in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, fashion-designer-turned politician and two-time BJP legislator, Agnimitra Paul, former BJP Lok Sabha member and the former Union Minister of state for Home, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Khudiram Tudu.

Ghosh was the second person after Adhikari to take oath, followed by Paul, Kritania, Tudu and Pramanik However, at the time the report was filed, the portfolios of the five other members of the state’s Council of Ministers were not announced. Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Top Leaders Attend (Watch Videos).

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since independence.@narendramodi @SuvenduWB #bengal pic.twitter.com/IV6dQv103C — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) May 9, 2026

Agnimitra Paul Takes Oath As Cabinet Minister of West Bengal

VIDEO | Kolkata: Governor RN Ravi administers the oath of office to Agnimitra Paul as Cabinet Minister of West Bengal. Source: Third Party (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WcvFcWglMo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Takes Oath As Minister in West Bengal Government

#WATCH | Kolkata | BJP leader Dilip Ghosh takes oath as a minister in the West Bengal government pic.twitter.com/K7MBBkSpW9 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

While Kirtania represents the Matua community, Tudu represents the tribal community. In the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP candidates virtually swept almost all the Assembly constituencies where Matua and tribal voters were in majority.

While Ghosh represents the other backward class (OBC) community, Paul hails from Kayastha background. Pramanik is the representative of the Rajbanshi community, a predominant sect of people in North Bengal, where the BJP this time had almost demolished Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded Assembly polls. West Bengal CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As First BJP Chief Minister of State at Brigade Parade Ground (Watch Video).

Adhikari himself is a Brahmin. Political observers feel that selection of the first six ministers from different caste-backgrounds is a subtle signal sent by the BJP that the new state government will consider people from all caste-backgrounds with equality without any bias towards anybody.

To recall, whenever Union Home Minister, Amit Shah went to Bengal for election campaigns, he was asked who the Chief Minister of the first BJP-ruled government in West Bengal would be. Instead of directly naming anyone, Shah always said that the new Chief Minister will be a “son of the soil, a Bengali and one who had pursued his academic career in Bengali medium.”

So Adhikari rightly suits all the criteria that were outlined by Shah before the elections. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress, as the principal Opposition party in the House this time, is yet to announce the name of the Leader of the Opposition, the chair held by Adhikari from 2021 to 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).