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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sanctioned 109 designated locations across the city for religious animal slaughter during the upcoming Bakri Eid festival. Following a high-level review meeting led by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi on Friday, May 8, the civic body outlined a comprehensive roadmap for security, sanitation, and logistics to manage the festivities, which are expected to take place between May 28 and May 30.

Citizens intending to perform religious sacrifices are required to seek formal permission via the "MyBMC" mobile application for these approved sites. Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Adha?

Centralized Animal Slaughter Operations at Deonar Abattoir

While 109 locations are available for general use, the BMC has mandated that the slaughter of buffaloes be restricted exclusively to the Deonar abattoir. To facilitate this, the civic body has arranged for approximately 1.10 lakh square metres of shelter space for livestock at the facility, including a dedicated 10,000 square metre area specifically for religious buffalo slaughter.

"Buffalo and goat markets will be organised at Deonar abattoir from May 17 to 30. As per the civic body's policy, religious animal slaughter of buffaloes can be carried out only at Deonar abattoir," the BMC release highlighted. The corporation has also launched an online portal for import permits and slot booking on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sanitation and Public Health Measures by BMC

Anticipating a significant environmental impact, the BMC estimates that approximately 7,500 metric tonnes of waste will be generated at the Deonar facility and surrounding areas over the 15-day festival period. To manage this, more than 200 sanitation workers and specialised machinery will be deployed daily to ensure hygiene standards are maintained. Additional measures planned for the festival include:

Supplementary water supply arrangements at designated sites.

On-site health centres and ambulances for emergencies.

Veterinary facilities to monitor animal health.

Security and Emergency Oversight

To manage the large crowds expected at Deonar, the civic body is implementing a multi-layered security protocol. This includes the deployment of 500 police personnel and 200 civic security guards. The facility will be under constant monitoring via an extensive network of over 500 CCTV cameras. To assist the public and address grievances in real-time, the BMC confirmed that "a 24x7 control room with dedicated helpline numbers will function during the festival period to address complaints and emergencies".

Bakri Eid, likely to be celebrated starting May 28, involves significant community coordination in a metropolitan environment like Mumbai. The BMC's annual policy of designating specific slaughter sites aims to balance religious observances with urban sanitation and public order. By utilising digital permits and centralized markets at Deonar, the administration seeks to prevent unauthorized activities and streamline the influx of livestock into the city.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).