8th Pay Commission Latest News: New Pay Commission To Hold Key Stakeholder Meets for Railway and Defence Sectors on May 13-14

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The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has scheduled a critical series of stakeholder consultations in the national capital on May 13 and 14. These sessions will focus on unions and organizations under the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence, marking a significant step in the Commission's data-gathering phase. According to an official notice, the dialogue will prioritize the concerns of pensioners and active personnel from these two vital sectors.

The consultations are part of a systematic framework designed to evaluate proposals regarding pay scales, allowances, and service conditions for millions of central government employees and retirees before formal recommendations are finalised. 8th Pay Commission News: Submit Your Memorandum Online at 8cpc.gov.in by May 31.

How To Participate: Application Deadline May 10

Entities and associations wishing to present their views must complete an online application via the official portal (nicforms.nic.in) by May 10. The Commission has clarified that only shortlisted participants will be notified of their specific meeting schedules. To apply, organizations must provide the unique "Memo ID" generated during their initial memorandum submission. While the meetings are set for mid-May, the exact timing and venue details will be shared privately with confirmed attendees to ensure an organized proceedings.

The Role of Stakeholder Consultations

These New Delhi sessions offer a formal platform for railway and defence bodies to submit specific demands and policy insights directly to the 8th CPC’s leadership. The feedback is expected to be instrumental in shaping the Commission's upcoming reforms. Key areas of discussion typically include:

Pay Structure: Proposals for restructuring current pay levels and the fitment factor.

Proposals for restructuring current pay levels and the fitment factor. Pension Revisions: Data regarding the cost of living for retirees and pension benefits.

Data regarding the cost of living for retirees and pension benefits. Service Standards: Insights into working conditions and technical allowances specific to the defence and railway industries.

8th Central Pay Commission: Timeline and Progress

Formally established on November 3, 2025, the 8th CPC was created to address long-standing issues such as salary revisions and the fitment factor. The body is currently in its intensive consultation stage and is expected to submit its final report approximately 18 months after its inception. This latest round of meetings follows a landmark inaugural session on April 28, between the Commission and the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). That meeting signaled the formal start of direct engagement with the broader central workforce and focused on modernizing service conditions. 8th Pay Commission News: Railway Employee Body Proposes INR 52,600 Minimum Pay and Multiple Fitment Factors.

Recent DA Hike and Fiscal Impact

The Commission’s work coincides with the Union Cabinet’s April resolution to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 2 per cent, effective from January 1, 2026. This adjustment raised the rate to 60 per cent of basic pay and pension, aimed at neutralizing inflationary pressures for over 50 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners. While the DA hike provides immediate relief, the 8th CPC's eventual recommendations will define the core financial framework for the federal workforce for the next decade. Following the Delhi sessions, the Commission is scheduled to expand its field visits to other major hubs, including Hyderabad on May 18-19 and Srinagar in early June.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).