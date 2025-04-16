PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: A heartwarming story of humanity and bravery unfolded from Daund to Pune Station on 14th April 25. Sr. Prajakta Asurlekar and Sr. Jyoti S travelled today by the Pune Daund (DEMU) train. At 8.10 a.m., between Yawat and Uruli, 28 28-year-old female passenger suddenly became unresponsive. Sr. Prajakta noticed that and immediately started CPR in the hope of saving her life.

The train arrived at Uruli railway station at 8.30 a. -As soon as the train stopped at Uruli railway station, with the help of other passengers, she got off the train on the railway platform. She continued Cardiac Compression, asking passengers to call for an ambulance. She continued CPR till the ambulance reached.

She explained the incident to the ambulance team. The young girl was shifted to Vittal Hospital at Uruli. Sr. Prajakta called her brother and informed him about the incident.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Sr. Prajakta and Sr. Jyoti S for their selfless act, showcasing the power of compassion and quick thinking in a crisis. Their actions not only saved a life but also inspired fellow passengers. Kudos to Sr. Prajakta and Sr. Jyoti for being true heroes and a shining example of humanity in action!

