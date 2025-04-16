Famous People Born on April 16: April 16 is a remarkable day for celebrity birthdays, featuring a diverse group of talented individuals from across the globe. Iconic silent film legend Charlie Chaplin was born on this day, along with American comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. The music world celebrates Akon and Chance The Rapper, while Hollywood shines with stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Sadie Sink, and Claire Foy. The day also marks the birthdays of Nate Diaz, renowned MMA fighter, and the late singer Selena, who left an indelible mark on Latin music. Indian cinema recognises Lara Dutta, Priya Banerjee, and Narayani Shastri, making April 16 a day rich in star power across industries and cultures. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Akon Alyssa Hyde Anya Taylor-Joy Chance The Rapper Charlie Chaplin (16 April 1889 - 25 December 1977) Martin Lawrence Sadie Sink Selena (16 April 1971 - 31 March 1995) Nate Diaz Claire Foy Gina Carano Jon Cryer Ellen Barkin Lara Dutta Priya Banerjee Narayani Shastri

