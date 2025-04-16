New Delhi, April 16: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new scooter, the 2025 Honda Dio, in India at a starting price of INR 96,749 (ex-showroom). The new Honda Dio H-Smart variant costs INR 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Honda Dio is OBD-2 B compliant and continues to offer the same engine. The 2025 version comes with notable upgrades and features compared to the previous-gen model.

The Honda Dio 2025 retains the same design as the previous model but has new graphics and colours. HMSI has launched this model in five attractive colours: Imperial Red, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Sports Yellow, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, and Pearl Indigenous Black. What Is ANPR AI Camera? How Does It Identify Old Vehicles? All About Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras, Set To Be Used in Delhi.

2025 Honda Dio Specifications (Engine, Transmission) and Design

The latest Honda Dio iteration continues to offer the same 125cc engine (123.92cc engine), which offers 8.16 bhp maximum power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine is further mated with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). The 2025 Honda Dio complies with the OBD-2B norms mandated by the Indian government.

The new Honda Dio's suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork on the front and a single-shock absorber at the rear. The scooter comes with 12-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes on the front and drum brakes on the rear. The latest model has a sporty design and V-shaped LED headlamps, CBS (combined braking system), keyless start, a sensor for side-stand cut-off, and more. 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at INR 16.90 Lakh With New Colours and OBD-2B Compliance; Check Specifications and Features of Suzuki's Superbike.

2025 Honda Dio Features

The 2025 Honda Dio 125 scooter comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display that shows various helpful information for the rider. It shows a mileage indicator, eco indicator, range (distance remained to ride), trip metre, and more. Further, the riders can use the Honda RoadSync app to access more functions such as call alerts, message alerts , and navigation. It offers a USB-C charging port and is equipped with a Smart key.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).