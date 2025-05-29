NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. (Hitachi India) as part of its growth strategy to further accelerate the business in India has announced the appointment of Mr. N Venu as the Managing Director of Hitachi India, in addition to his current role as Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India Limited and Region Head of South Asia at Hitachi Energy. The new appointment will be effective from 02 June 2025. This follows the elevation of Hitachi's first Indian Managing Director Dr. Bharat Kaushal, Corporate officer, Hitachi, Ltd. to Executive Chairman, Hitachi India with effect from 1st April 2025.

As the Managing Director of Hitachi India, N Venu will focus on expanding Hitachi's legacy in India in line with Hitachi Group's new management plan - Inspire 2027. By strengthening the cohesion around 28 Hitachi group companies in India, Venu will strive to create value for customers as Hitachi transforms into a digital-centric company and expand the Lumada business while creating synergetic opportunities for the organization, especially by integrating IT, OT (Operational Technology) proficiency to further strengthen Hitachi's over nine decades of flourishing partnership with the nation.

Hitachi is witnessing major expansion in India, covering varied businesses, including Rail, Digital, Connective Industries, Energy, Financial inclusion, e-Education and Healthcare. The journey goes beyond fortifying its collaboration with India to realize the long-term mission of making Hitachi India the global hub for providing solutions that echo the unified vision of building an ecosystem that supports steering business from India for India and India for the world. Hitachi India aspires to monetize the world's largest Connected Community and create a new business model by establishing a 'Delivery-layer' framework through Strategic Partnerships enabling its businesses in India, thereby ensuring a high-margin, high-revenue business model.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Kojin Nakakita, Vice President and Executive Officer, Head of Regional Strategies [APAC/India], in charge of Regional Strategies [APAC]/ Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd., said, "I am honored to welcome N Venu. His appointment reiterates our commitment to India and showcases the company's truly diverse culture and larger collaboration among Hitachi group companies. I am confident that his experience and deep understanding of the Indian market will be instrumental in further accelerating Hitachi's business in India."

Echoing similar thoughts Dr. Bharat Kaushal, Executive Chairman, Hitachi India, said, "The appointment of N Venu will reemphasize our vision and mission of making India as one of the most lucrative business hubs within Hitachi's cosmic ecosystem. N Venu has been instrumental in driving and steering business at Hitachi Energy, which has witnessed expansive growth under his leadership. Hitachi Energy is one of India's largest contributors in architecting a framework that goes beyond offering unparalleled energy solutions and has been supporting India in illuminating and realizing the dreams of billions. I firmly believe that his cosmic wisdom and business acumen will further strengthen the India operations, especially driving multiple stakeholders towards creating value to imprint an indelible social impact. As Hitachi transforms and evolves as one of the leading conglomerates to offer its distinguished Digital solutions, together we will drive digital centricity and digitalization adding invaluable acceleration to Social Innovation by combining advanced IT, OT (Operational Technology)."

Commenting on his new role, N Venu said, "It is an honor to be bestowed with this responsibility at such a critical juncture in Hitachi's legacy. India is a key market for Hitachi Energy globally and, through One Hitachi, is set to be a cornerstone of the company's future worldwide growth."

N Venu has nearly four decades of work experience and has led Hitachi Energy in India since its formation in 2019. He was also the Chairman of the Karnataka chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during 2024-25. Venu has a degree in Electrical Engineering from NIT Warangal and has also been accredited by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and the International Institute of Management Development, Switzerland.

Hitachi's partnership with India dates back to 1930s with the importing of table fans and later on, went on to supply steam engines followed by Turbines for the Bhakra Nangal Dam. Since then, Hitachi has been mounting its footprints in India and solidifying its position with the presence of around 28 group companies (as of March 2023), and Hitachi in India has a workforce of 39,322 employees (as of the end of Q1 of FY2024) fuelling the transformation of India.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on Hitachi Energy's technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, Hitachi Energy is addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time - balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system.

With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, Hitachi Energy co-creates and builds long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi Energy employs over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD. In India, Hitachi Energy operates under the legal entity name Hitachi Energy India Limited and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) as POWERINDIA, Scrip code 543187.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide.

