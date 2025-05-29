One of the most anticipated football events of the year, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, is just a few weeks away. The revamped continental club competition is set to take place in the United States of America (USA). The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will commence next month, with 32 football teams participating. The 32 teams will include continental and domestic champions from every continent taking part in the tournament, which will, for the first time, be held in a World Cup format. FIFA President Gianni Infantino Cites Discussions for Cristiano Ronaldo To Play in Club World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

When Will FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Start?

The 21st edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, which is to be played in a remodeled format, will start on June 15, 2025, and will go on until July 13, 2025.

Which Teams Are Participating in FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will see the most teams participating in the competition's history, with 12 representing Europe, six from South America, four each from Asia, Africa, and North, Central America and the Caribbean, one from Oceania, and finally one from the host nation.

Confederation Number of Teams Teams UEFA 12 Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg CONMENBOL 6 Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo, River Plate and Boca Juniors AFC (Asia) 4 Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain and Ulsan HD CAF(Africa) 4 Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Espérance de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns CONCACAF 4 Monterrey, Seattle Sounders FC, Pachuca and Los Angeles FC/America OFC 1 Auckland City Host Nation 1 Inter Miami

What Are The Groups for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

All 32 participating teams have been further divided into eight groups — A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H — consisting of four teams each, which are as follows -

Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, and Inter Miami CF

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, and Seattle Sounders FC.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, and Benfica.

Group D: Flamengo, Esperance de Tunis, Chelsea, and Los Angeles FC/America.

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, and Inter Miami.

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al Ain, and Juventus.

Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, and RB Salzburg.

What Are Venues for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

FIFA announced as many as 12 venues for the Club World Cup 2025, which were spread across 11 host cities, with Hard Rock Stadium in Florida hosting the tournament opener, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey holding the tournament final.

Stadium City Rose Bowl Pasadena MetLife Stadium East Rutherford Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Lumen Field Seattle Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Camping World Stadium Orlando Inter&Co Stadium Orlando Geodis Park Nashville TQL Stadium Cincinnati Audi Field Washington DC Bank of America Stadium Charlotte

What Is The Format for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

All four teams present in each group will play each other once in the Group Stage. The top two from every group move into the Knockouts Stage. The knockouts will first have a Round of 16, where bracket winners will move ahead into the Quarterfinals, followed by Semifinals, and the Final. FIFA Announce USD 1 Billion Prize Money for Club World Cup 2025.

Where to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Matches in India?

Unfortunately, so far, no partner for the official broadcast in India has been announced FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which means no live telecast viewing options of the 32-club event will be available in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information

How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

The live-streaming viewing options for FIFA Club World Cup will be available on DAZN Sport in India. DAZN will provide free online streaming for Club World Cup 2025 on their website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).