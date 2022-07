New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Holborn Wells India has developed a real-time PCR kit for the detection of the monkeypox virus (MPXV) in response to the recent spread of the virus in various countries. The test has been developed in coordination with Holborn Wells, United Kingdom.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar, Holborn Wells CTO, who was a senior scientist at Duke University for a decade prior to joining Holborn Wells India, Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, which predominantly occurs in Central and Western Africa first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. The monkeypox virus is zoonotic in nature however human-to-human transmission can also occur, through contact with skin lesions, body fluids and respiratory secretions. Holborn Wells Monkeypox Real-Time PCR detection kit can detect the virus with high sensitivity and produces results within 90 minutes.

Over the last few weeks, multiple clusters of the monkeypox virus have been reported across the world. Early diagnosis using such assays is important to assist scientists and monitor such emerging infectious disease threats.

Holborn Wells test kits are available for research use.

