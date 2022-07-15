BBK Group-owned iQOO has teased the 9T smartphone on the Amazon India website. A couple of weeks ago, there were rumours about the launch of the iQOO 9T smartphone. The Amazon teaser confirms the availability of the phone via the e-commerce platform. The Amazon teaser also reveals its design and rear camera module. Though the Amazon teaser does not reveal the launch date, reports have claimed that the launch will take place by the end of this month. iQOO 9T Reportedly Gets BIS Certification, Key Specifications Leaked Online.

According to the teaser, iQOO 9T is seen with a dual-tone texture at the back. The bottom section of the phone is a combination of white shade and iQOO x BMW stripes. Coming to the camera system, it will get a black shade. It has three lenses, along with an LED flash. The device will get curved edges for a better grip.

iQOO 9T is said to be a rebranded version of iQOO 10 5G. It could sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device might sport a 60MP primary shooter, a 13MP secondary camera and a 12MP tertiary lens. Upfront, the could be a 16MP selfie lens.

