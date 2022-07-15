Thiruvananthapuram, July 15: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two persons over a petty argument, reported TOI. The deceased was identified as Vishnu, a native of Kilimannoor of Kerala.

As per the reports, the accused were identified as Kudajadriyil Anjaney (24, and Vishnu (27), both residents of Balaramapuram. Reportedly, the accused duo had assaulted and stabbed Vishnu to death for not giving side to their vehicle.

The duo was arrested from Nagercoil with the help of Tamil Nadu police. Kerala police had earlier arrested Ajeesh (33) and Nidheesh (25) for helping the accused to get medical care and escape.

