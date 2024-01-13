Honoring the Best in Steel Industry: 2nd India Steel and Metal Conference & 4th SUFI Steel Awards 2023 with MOS Faggan Singh Kulaste

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: We are delighted to announce the resounding success of our recent event, the 2nd India Steel and Metal Conference & SUFI Steel Awards 2023, held on January 10th & 11TH at the prestigious The Lalit Mumbai. The evening was a celebration of excellence, recognizing and honoring outstanding achievements in the steel industry. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from various facets of the steel sector, creating a dynamic and vibrant atmosphere.

The Sufi Steel Awards 2023 showcased the industry's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices. It was an evening filled with networking and the acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication of individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the growth and success of the steel industry.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, MOS, Ministry of Steel, Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his speech, Kulaste emphasized the significance of sustainable sourcing strategies, highlighting the role of innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of the steel industry.

Speakers from diverse segments of the steel industry shared their valuable insights, their expertise in technology, sustainability, and market trends. This collective wisdom has enriched the audience's understanding, offering a holistic perspective on the current landscape of the industry.

The event placed a significant focus on Supply Chains and Sourcing Strategies, recognizing them as pivotal elements in driving industry excellence. The discussions and sessions explored innovative approaches to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

The SUFI Steel Awards 2023 honored outstanding contributions in various categories within the steel industry. The winners were recognized for their excellence and innovation. The winners are as follow:

1) SUFI Trade leader Awards - Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of India

2) Steel CEO Of The Year - Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS India

3) SUFI Innovative Leader Of The Year - Rahul Sharma, Co Founder of Zetwork

4) SUFI MITRA AWARD - Samer Patil, Chief Business Officer, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

5) SUFI Vaccine Man Award - Atul Shah, Ex MLA Maharashtra

6) SUFI Members MSME Award - HI-Tech Radiators Private Limited

7) SUFI Digital India Award - MSTC Limited

8) SUFI ESG Award Category Emerging - Welspun Corp Limited

9) SUFI ESG Award Category Large - Tata Steel Limited

10) SUFI ESG AWARD Category PSU - Steel Authority of India Limited

11) Steel Company Of The Year (Steel Mill: Long Products) (Category-Large) - Jindal Steel & Power Limited

12) Steel Company Of The Year (Steel Mill: Long Products) (Category -Medium) - Godawari Power and Ispat Limited

13) Steel Company Of The Year (Steel Mill: Long Products) (Category- Small) - Sunflag Iron and Steel Co. Limited

14) Steel Company Of The Year (Steel Mill: Flat Products) - Tata Steel Limited

15) Steel Company Of The Year (Steel User) - APL Apollo Tubes Limited

16) Steel Company Of The Year (Steel Trader) - SKM Steel Limited

Ashwini Kumar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Steel, Government of India delivered an insightful speech, sharing his thoughts on the industry's future,carbon footprint and steps to be taken towards green steel.

Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, MBPT,and Chairman of Jury addressed the audience,and appreciated the evaluation process which is totally transparent,unbiased and exhaustive.

