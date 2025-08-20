NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20: While most teenagers scroll through social media, Tanvi Srinivasan is building virtual reality experiences to help people understand Alzheimer's disease. Vedant created an AI-powered research assistant for debate competitions. Sachit designed camera equipment that could survive studying the northern lights at MIT. These aren't outliers at Oakridge International School - they're the norm.

The Numbers Behind the Narrative

For eight straight years, Oakridge's Grade 10 students have outperformed the global IB MYP average. This year's score: 45.4 versus the world's 37.71. An impressive 8 out of 48 students achieved the coveted 40+ points out of 45 in Grade 12. But here's what's interesting - when you ask the high achievers what matters most, they don't talk about grades.

"The IB programme challenged me academically and nurtured my passion for learning," says Kashvi Srinivasan, who scored 44/45 and chose Duke University over multiple offers.

Principal Kavita Sukhani states, "I am delighted to see the fruition of our promise to take children from where they are to where they aspire to be. These results reflect not just academic capabilities, but growth as caring global citizens."

How Nord Anglia Nurtures Student Leadership

When Oakridge students traveled to the NAE Student Leadership Summit in Houston, they weren't just attending workshops. Riya and Samyuktha presented their social impact projects - Suvriddhi OS and Health Mirror - to peers from around the world.

Students have also been awarded funding from Nord Anglia Education's community investment fund for student-led social impact projects. The grants support 'SuvriddhiOS' ($18,600) and 'First Aid for All' ($995), both focused on UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Oakridge has received Silver Accreditation: Rights and Goals Aware from Nord Anglia Education's prestigious Social Impact Distinction programme. This recognition acknowledges the school's commitment to advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals and promoting children's rights through meaningful community initiatives.

When MIT Calls

Most schools talk about partnerships with prestigious universities. Oakridge students actually go there. Sachit's week at MIT wasn't a campus tour - he collaborated with 65 international students on engineering solutions for extreme weather research. Ms. Vidya, Head of Sciences, joined 55 educators from the Nord Anglia network for intensive faculty development at MIT, bringing cutting-edge research methodologies directly into Bengaluru classrooms.

The result? Students who think like researchers, not just test-takers.

Codefest & MUN: Where Problems Meet SolutionsIndia's largest overnight high school hackathon happens right here. Codefest 8.0 brought over 100 participants from across the country, competing for ₹1.5 lakhs in prizes. But the real victory was watching teenagers tackle cybersecurity, sustainable agriculture, and fintech innovation - not for grades, but because these problems matter.

Similarly, what began as a school event has now grown into a dynamic platform for international diplomatic engagement between students of SEAMEI region - that is the 10th edition of OAK MUN scheduled to be held in September 2025.

"Our interschool events promote a great community of learners," observed Aarya, a student leader.

Global Campus

While academic stars grab headlines, Oakridge's reach extends further. Global Campus inspires and challenges students to participate in online competitions and interactions with peers from different NAE schools.

This year, Ishan Bansal won the Virtual Young Musician of the Year Competition. Smayan Desai took runner-up in international animation. Primary school students dominated Global Campus chess and debate tournaments. These aren't feel-good side stories - they're evidence of an international school that allows students to compete & collaborate with their peers overseas.

What Actually Happens Here

Forget the typical classroom lecture. After regular hours, learning happens in conversations between two or three students and their expert facilitators. It's intensive, personal, and sometimes uncomfortable - students must present and defend ideas, accept criticism, and listen to perspectives that challenge their own.

LEAP (Learning Enrichment Activities Programme) runs every Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, offering student-initiated clubs in Secondary and teacher-led activities in Primary. The program features diverse clubs like Music, Dance, Rocketry, Theatre, Chess, and STEAM that change each term based on student interests. This initiative encourages creativity, leadership, and skill development beyond the regular curriculum in a supportive after-school environment.

Career counseling starts in Grade 8, not Grade 11. One-to-one mentorship is standard, not special. The result? Admissions to Duke, University of Melbourne, University of Warwick, Ashoka and Georgia Tech, with merit scholarships that recognize not just scores, but character.

The Real MeasureAs an IB continuum school, Oakridge could easily focus on rankings and university admissions. Instead, they're asking a different question: What kind of humans are we developing?

The answer walks their halls daily - students who see problems as opportunities, who understand that leadership isn't about position but impact, and who believe they can actually change things.

That's not education. That's transformation.

For enquiries, write to: mac.blr@oakridge.in.

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 35 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

