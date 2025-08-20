Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? This is a question you have definitely come across, on the internet in the past few weeks. Ever since the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the internet has been having heated arguments on who is the better choice for the show’s lead - Isabel Conklin aka Belly - played by Lola Tung. For those who have been with the show since its premiere in 2022 or the Season 2 release in 2023, the arguments and banter is fuelled with emotions, reasoning and sometimes pure love. But if you are one of the few who has not yet been influenced into entering the The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom, here is what you need to know about Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, the rare but important Team Belly and what it all means.

To begin, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the life of a teenager - Isabel Conklin - as she begins to date, fall in love, break up and enter new relationships. Of the few people that Belly has dated, two are of the most importance - Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney) - who is said to be her first love, the man she always dreamt of and the short but intense relationship that they shared; and her relationship with his younger brother - Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalengo) - who is one of her closest friend that she has now been dating for over four years. The latest season follows their story as Belly and Jeremiah plan their wedding (after Belly finds out that Jeremiah cheated on her in that spring) and the return of Conrad FIsher into their lives and how it impacts the feelings they have.

What Is Team Conrad?

Team Conrad - is the group of The Summer I Turned Pretty fans who believe that Conrad is her one true love and they should end up together. Conrad has been portrayed as the person that Belly always looked up to and the one whose main goal in life, when it comes to any problems that Belly has, is “how do I fix it?” (in his own words). He is considered to be one of the most misunderstood characters, as most of Season 1 and 2, we witness a teenager who has been weighed down by keeping the secret of his mother’s ill health, his father’s cheating and the grief that came with it. This grief and anxiety led to Conrad having panic attacks, which we see him manage throughout the first two seasons. At the end of Season 2, we watch Conrad choosing to walk away from Belly and telling her and Jeremiah that they should be together. It is only in season 3 that we finally find out the reason behind his actions - a promise he made to his dying mother - to always take care of Jeremiah. Team Conrad people are often those who have witnessed or understand these challenges of mental health issues, the weight of responsibility and the hero complex that he suffers from - where he has to do the right thing, instead of doing what is right for him.

Team Jeremiah Stands For?

Conrad is the introverted, nerdy, silent brooding hero; Jeremiah is the life of a party who can instantly put a smile on everyone’s face and charm anyone. People who are Team Jeremiah are often those who relate to and like the pleasant and charming personality that the younger sibling has. His relaxed attitude towards life and urge to focus on the small fun in life is what makes Team Jeremiah so excited for him. While Belly and Conrad had a layered relationship full of ups and downs, Jeremiah and Belly always share this comfort that we expect from a friends to lovers story. Additionally, Team Jeremiah fans also adore the blue-eyed blonde hair look that Gavin Caselengo brings to the character and are often seen praising his stellar looks.

And while Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad are divided based on their own inklinings on who deserves Belly, the essence of The Summer I Turned Pretty has always been Belly. And this is the reason that some of the viewers as well as the makers and cast of the show, vehemently argue that they are merely Team Belly. Giving Belly the autonomy of choosing what she wants to do, whom she wants to be with and where her happiness lies. Now that you know the lore behind these three teams, which team do you relate to the most?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).