New Delhi, August 20: Mary Ann Davidson, the chief security officer, has reportedly stepped down from Oracle Corporation after decades of service. She is said to be one of the most recognised women in the cybersecurity field, and had joined the company in 1988 following her service as a civil engineer in the US Navy. Davidson’s exit allegedly comes at a time when Oracle is going through internal restructuring.

It is said that Davidson's departure follows Oracle's recent round of job cuts in its cloud infrastructure division. Last week the company reportedly laid off more than 150 employees as part of cost-control measures. Oracle is allegedly replacing some roles with new hires who have expertise in artificial intelligence (AI). As per a report of Bloomberg, Oracle Corp.'s chief security officer, Davidson, has exited the company following recent layoffs and internal restructuring efforts.

Although Oracle did not make an official announcement about her departure, a filing in June reportedly stated that daily cybersecurity responsibilities were being handled by Senior Vice President Robert Duhart, who earlier served as Walmart Inc.’s chief information security officer.

Who is Mary Ann Davidson?

Davidson was often regarded as Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's close aide on matters of security. Her exit is said to be significant, considering her nearly four decades with the company and her strong reputation in the industry for pushing the security of Oracle's products.

In 2003, Businessweek reportedly described her journey, as how she shifted from a product marketing role in Oracle’s financial software wing to its secure systems group in 1993, eventually becoming the firm’s first chief security officer. As per reports, Davidson played a key role in strengthening Oracle’s product security, leading efforts to create advanced systems and processes that tested the company’s code for weaknesses and safeguarded its software against cyberattacks.

