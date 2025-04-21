PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea] / Yakushima [Japan], April 21: Hyundai Motor Company today held a handover ceremony to deliver Hyundai ELEC CITY TOWN electric buses to Tanegashima Yakushima Kotsu, a regional transportation and tourism service provider operated by the Iwasaki Group in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan. The initiative marks a significant step in transitioning to zero-emission public transport on Yakushima Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

* Hyundai Motor holds handover ceremony with Iwasaki Group on Yakushima Island, Japan, for Hyundai ELEC CITY TOWN electric buses

* Hyundai ELEC CITY TOWN buses are optimized for Yakushima's environment, with Vehicle Dynamics Control and advanced battery management and cooling systems

* The initiative demonstrates Hyundai Motor's strong commitment to its vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and to building a more sustainable future worldwide

The event was attended by Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Toshiyuki Shimegi, CEO of Hyundai Mobility Japan; Yoshitaro Iwasaki, CEO of Iwasaki Group; and Koji Araki, Mayor of Yakushima. The handover follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July 2024 between the two parties for the purchase of Hyundai ELEC City TOWN buses.

"I am delighted to see Hyundai's ELEC City electric buses running here on Yakushima, contributing towards a cleaner island environment," said Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang. "Being part of Yakushima's zero-emission island initiative is a significant step towards achieving carbon neutrality on the island by 2050."

Starting from June 2025, five Hyundai ELEC CITY TOWN buses will operate on Yakushima. These medium-sized, low-floor electric buses will be tailored to local conditions. They are equipped with a 145 kWh battery and a high-efficiency motor delivering a power output of up to 160 kW/217 PS.

The buses are equipped with Vehicle Dynamics Control to ensure safe and stable driving on the island's mountainous roads, characterized by steep slopes and sharp curves. The buses also feature advanced battery management and cooling systems, optimized for Yakushima's hot and humid climate, enhancing charging performance, efficiency and driving range.

On Sunday, April 20th, ahead of the handover ceremony, Hyundai Motor signed a partnership agreement for the use of electric vehicles on Yakushima. The agreement includes utilizing the ELEC CITY TOWN's Vehicle-to-Home capabilities to supply power to evacuation shelters and medical facilities during natural disasters such as typhoons or periods of heavy rainfall.

Yakushima is located at the southwestern end of the Japanese archipelago and is known for its stunning natural scenery, often referred to as the 'Alps of the Ocean'. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the island is recognized as a leading eco-tourism destination, making emissions control essential for environmental preservation.

Kagoshima Prefecture has designated Yakushima as a key area in its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Yakushima aims to transition its vehicle fleet to primarily EVs as part of its aim to become a zero-emission island.

Hyundai Motor anticipates that the ELEC CITY TOWN buses will contribute to Yakushima's carbon neutrality goals by providing a mobility solution that supports local sustainability efforts and reflects the needs of the community. This initiative aligns with Hyundai Motor's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and its ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable future.

