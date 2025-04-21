Will CSK (Chennai Super Kings) be able to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs? Six losses in eight games have kept Chennai Super Kings rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, the latest of those defeats coming at the hands of Mumbai Indians on April 20. The MS Dhoni-led side had begun their IPL 2025 journey beating Mumbai Indians at home but all have gone downhill since then for them as they have managed just one more win in the next seven matches. Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the IPL, having won the title five times, the last of which came in 2023 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Mumbai Indians Move to Sixth Place, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Climb To Third After Win Over Punjab Kings.

Poor batting has been one of the major highlights of CSK's struggles so far in IPL 2025. The big names like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and even Shivam Dube, for a good part, have failed to fire in unison. Earlier this season, there were concerns around MS Dhoni batting too low down the order and 'Thala' did show glimpses of his finishing skills in one of the matches. But CSK have failed as a unit and the introduction of youngsters like Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre is a positive step in the direction of improvement, as investing in young talent is bound to reap rewards on most occasions. CSK Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Chennai Super Kings, as mentioned before, are rooted to the bottom spot on the IPL 2025 points table and with the season hitting the halfway mark already, they cannot afford any further slip-ups. Every team plays 14 matches and need a minimum of eight wins to secure a spot in the IPL playoffs. Chennai Super Kings are down and out with two wins in eight matches and now, they need to clinch victories in all six of their remaining games if they are to mount a splendid turnaround. While it is not impossible, CSK's inconsistency, especially with the bat does not inspire much confidence and they would need to play out of their skin in order to make it to the top four.

IPL comebacks are not new and Chennai Super Kings would look to take inspiration from teams who have bounced back similar situations. Last year, RCB won six matches on the trot, which included a victory over CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to book a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

