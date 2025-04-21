New Delhi, April 21: WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature for iPhone users running iOS. Meta-owned messaging platform is said to be rolling out an update that will allow beta testers to access a dedicated section within channels to browse shared media and links. The update is expected to enhance the user experience by providing an organised way to view GIFs, photos, videos, and links shared within channels.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to allow beta testers to browse through all media and links shared in channels without having to scroll through entire chats. Users can find channel photos, videos, GIFs, and links in one dedicated place on iOS devices. As per reports, the same feature has also been made available to Android Beta testers. Instagram Blend: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Feature To Share Personalised Reels Feed With Friends; Check Details.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.12.10.71 update, the feature is said to be available for beta testers. Some beta testers now have access to a dedicated section for media and links. The feature enables them to browse through all shared photos, videos, GIFs, and links without having to scroll through the entire channel history. Users can find this section from the channel info screen, which is accessible to channel admins and followers. The improvement will allow creators and followers to manage and review previously shared content efficiently. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Channel Media and Links’ Section As Beta for Quick Access to Photos, Videos, GIFs and Links.

The feature is said to work in the same way as it does for individual or group chats with organised view of all media and shared content, separated by category. It may encourage more users to engage in channels, as they will have the ability to revisit and retrieve content at any time, even if they missed a previous update. The ability to browse channel photos, videos, GIFs, and links is currently available to select beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app. The feature is gradually being rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

