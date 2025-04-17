PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], April 17: Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its 'Forest Run 2025' campaign with the slogan 'Forest Run: Running Together to Plant Trees.' The social contribution initiative formerly known as 'Longest Run' celebrates its 10th anniversary under the new name 'Forest Run.' This year's event will invite 5,000 participants and donate 5,000 trees under the new 'one tree per runner' donation model.

* To mark the 10th anniversary of 'Longest Run,' Hyundai Motor is renaming the event 'Forest Run' and introducing the 'one tree per runner' donation model

* New mascot 'Grew' also introduced in online campaign film

* The 'Final Run' event on May 17 will cover a 10-kilometer course at Yeouido Park, offering special activities and prizes

Hyundai Motor also introduced a new mascot for the campaign, 'Grew' (the word used to count trees in Korean), through an online campaign film to launch Forest Run. The tree-like runner character represents the growth of the initiative since its foundation in 2016 and embodies this year's event slogan of 'Forest Run: Running Together to Plant Trees.'

The finale event for 'Forest Run 2025' will be the 'Final Run', scheduled for May 17 at Yeouido Park Cultural Square, featuring a 10-kilometer course that passes through Seogang Bridge as a turning point. Participants can also explore partner booths built with Hyundai's mobility solutions, including the IONIQ Forest exhibition and the ROBO restaurant, to engage in a variety of activities and learn more about the mission of Forest Run. Registration for 'Forest Run 2025' will take place on the official webpage from April 18 to 23.

Since 2016, Forest Run has involved approximately 250,000 participants and resulted in the donation of 25,850 trees.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

