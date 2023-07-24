PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Designing the interior of a monumental structure like the Parliament House requires the expertise that excels in finishes and coatings. ICA Pidilite, the leading Italian wooden finishes brand, was entrusted to craft the wooden finishes of the new Parliament House. With its extensive range of colours and finishes, ICA brings elegance, sophistication, and functionality to every aspect of the New Parliament House’s interior.

Manish Airee, Sr. Vice President at ICA Pidilite, said, “We are extremely proud and delighted to have been chosen to partner for interior finishes of the new Parliament House. We are truly grateful to The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and NARSI GROUP for this incredible opportunity. ICA Pidilite finishes add a touch of elegance and refinement to the interiors of the Parliament House. Not only do our finishes enhance the visual appeal, but they also contribute to creating an environment that perfectly embodies the grandeur and significance of this esteemed institution.”

ICA Pidilite has established itself as a prominent name in the industry, known for its exceptional range of finishes and coatings. The interior design of the Parliament House required a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality, and ICA delivered with its expertise - from wood coatings that protect and preserve surfaces to wood stains that offer a broad palette of colours for customization. ICA Pidilite ensured that every detail was carefully considered. Their finishes not only added beauty to the interiors of the new Parliament House but also contributed to creating an environment that exudes elegance, and timelessness.

The Italian wood finishes from ICA Pidilite elevate the grandeur of the Parliament House’s interiors, enhancing the visual appeal and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The durability of ICA's wood coatings ensure that the surfaces withstand the demands of daily use, while maintaining their pristine appearance for years to come. ICA Pidilite’s involvement in the interior design of the new Parliament is a testament to its reputation for excellence. ICA Pidilite adds a touch of sophistication and luxury to the project. The Parliament House interiors will stand as a testament to their craftsmanship for future generations.

ICA is one of the leading brands in the world to manufacture and market Special Wood Coatings. ICA Group formed a Joint Venture with Pidilite Industries Ltd. in Nov 2016. ICA set up its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Jambusar, Gujarat, which leverages Italian Technology while bolstering the “Make in India” narrative to provide top Quality Premium Italian Wood Finishes. ICA has endeavoured to serve its clients by producing a range of highly reliable, top-quality coatings by supporting and investing in quality Research and Development.

