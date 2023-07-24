Skipper Alexandra Popp struck twice as Germany made a flying start to their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 6-0 win over the newcomers Morocco here at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, on Monday. The two-time champions had only lost one of their previous 24 group-stage matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and debutantes Morocco never looked like doubling that meagre tally. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal Makes World Record $332 Million Bid to Sign French Striker From PSG

Morocco fell behind as early as the 11th minute when captain Popp put Germany 1-0 up with her perfectly timed header and doubled the lead just before half-time with another header. Klara Buhl scored in the first minute of the second half. Salt was then applied to Moroccan wounds as Germany tightened their grip, with two scruffy own goals followed by a late Lea Schuller strike that rounded off the victory in injury time.

Germany now hold a commanding lead at the top of Group H ahead of Tuesday's meeting between the section's other two teams, Colombia and Korea Republic.

