A 34-member list of probable's has been announced for the senior Indian women's football team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year. The 34 selected players will begin their camp in Bhubaneswar from July 30 onwards.

India are set to face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in Group C of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers, with the matches slated to be held at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, in Tashkent. Earlier this year, the Blue Tigresses secured qualification for Round 2 of the Olympic Qualifiers by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic (5-0 and 4-0).

List of 34 probables selected for camp:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Shilky Devi, Jabamani Tudu.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Asem Roja Devi, Karthika Angamuthu.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Apurna Narzary, Neha, Sumati Kumari, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi.

