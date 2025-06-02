Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 2 (ANI): Kuwait welcomed the world's finest toy store as Hamleys launched a spectacular 1170 square meter store at The Avenues mall.

Opened on May 31, this landmark destination brings Hamleys' signature magic to life. Located in Kuwait's largest and most prestigious lifestyle destination, The Avenues spans over 1.3 million square meters and features more than 1,000 stores across 12 themed districts, making it the perfect stage for Hamleys to enchant a brand-new audience.

This milestone opening marks Hamleys' debut in Kuwait and its ninth store in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reinforcing the brand's continued expansion across the region following its strong presence in the UAE and Qatar.

The launch further strengthens Hamleys' strategic partnership with the Middle East Retail Group--its trusted franchise partner in the region and a leading retail conglomerate known for bringing iconic global brands to the Middle Eastern market.

With its signature Hamleys theatre, live demos, and high-energy entertainment, the store promisesto bring its quintessential vibrant red-and-white world where imagination, play, and wonder come to life. Designed to delight children of all ages, it offers immersive experience zones that redefine traditional toy shopping. Visitors will be greeted by the iconic Hamleys characters, including Hamley and Hattie Bear, the toy soldier, circus ringmaster, and rag doll, sparking joy and fuelling creativity at every turn.

A step into Hamleys at The Avenues, Kuwait brings an unforgettable experience. With over 10,000 toys across 100+ brands, Hamleys' arrival is more than just a store opening. Alongside beloved names like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Marvel, Build-a-Bear, Bandai, and Candylicious, the store brings these brands to life in new, interactive ways. Exciting additions like Ralleyz, Hamleys' own highenergy RC racetrack, and The Boutique, where kids can explore cosmetics, get their nails done, and create their own accessories, offer unique experiences for young visitors.

Sumeet Yadav, CEO of Hamleys Global said: "We've been eager to open in Kuwait for quite some time, and The Avenues marks a significant and exciting moment in our journey to spread joy and wonder across the region. This store brings with it not just our iconic British heritage but a contagious spirit of fun, laughter, and smiles for everyone, young and old. The response to Hamleys' arrival in new markets has always been tremendous, and we're confident that Kuwait City, with its world-class mall, will be no exception. As we continue to expand across the GCC, with locations in premier 'The Avenues' is the perfect stage for us to connect with more families and continue our mission to bring the magic of play to children everywhere."

Founded in 1760 by William Hamley, Hamleys was acquired in 2019 by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) -- the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's largest and most diversified conglomerates. Hamleys, with 187 stores across 13 countries, remains rooted in its iconic Regent Street flagship -- a legendary destination that continues to be one of the most visited spots in the UK. Hamleys' global footprint continues to grow at pace, with exciting new openings in iconic cities such as Naples, Bergamo, Rome, Sharjah, Milan, Tirana, Pristina, and Doha -- each one bringing the magic of play to a whole new audience.

Nabil Daud, CEO of Middle East Retail Company, says: "Bringing Hamleys to Kuwait is an honour -- not just as a franchisee, but as someone who's come to appreciate how deeply loved this brand already is here. So many Kuwaiti families have grown up with Hamleys, visited it abroad, and hold memories that go back generations. This store belongs to them. Our role is simply to bring that magic closer to home -- with all the wonder, laughter, and play that Hamleys is known for."

The opening day was marked by high-energy celebrations, including a vibrant parade through the mall, a traditional bell-ringing ceremony to officially open the doors, and lively appearances by beloved children's characters and heroes -- a truly special day filled with fun, excitement, and unforgettable moments.

His Majesty's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Belinda Lewis said: "Hamleys holds a special place in the hearts of many people in the UK, including mine. It's wonderful to see this beloved British brand bring its magic to Kuwait. This opening - full of colour, music and laughter - was a delight to witness, and I was particularly happy that so many young customers could experience the excitement too. It's a beautiful reflection of the strong and growing ties between our two countries - in business, culture and shared moments of fun."

The rich history of Hamleys begins with William Hamley, a Cornish man from Bodmin, England. Hamley dreamed of opening the best toy shop in the world, which he realised when he opened his first shop in Holborn, London, in 1760.

Some 265 years later, Hamleys, the best toy shop in the world, is synonymous with magical experiences and joy for children.

The Hamleys retail experience includes play opportunities for children, eye-catching shop design, customer service expertise and incredible toy demonstrations. In addition to the popular London toy shop, Hamleys is a global brand currently operating in 13 countries with 187 shops in the UK, Italy, India, UAE, China, Philippines and Mexico.

In July 2019, Reliance Brands Limited [RBL] marked its first international foray by acquiring the global operations of Hamleys. RBL has been operating Hamleys franchise shops in India since 2010. (ANI)

