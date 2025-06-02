New Delhi, June 2: Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 may launch soon in India. Vivo is expected to launch the two new smartphones in India with advanced specifications and features. X200 FE and X Fold 5 may arrive with a new design and are said to feature MediaTek and Snapdragon processors, respectively.

As per reports, Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo X200 FE and the Vivo X Fold 5 on July 10, 2025. While the company has not officially confirmed the release date but, rumours have gained momentum after the Vivo X200 FE was reportedly seen listed on India’s BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. The Vivo X200 FE is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which was introduced in China last week. OnePlus 13s Launch in India on June 5, 2025 With Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, From Expected Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, or possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. It is likely to feature a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X200 FE camera is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, amd an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The X200 FE may come with a 50MP front camera. The device is also said to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, supported by 90W fast charging. Additionally, the phone could come with an IP69 rating.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which may be paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The foldable smartphone is likely to include an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meta Testing Dedicated Instagram App for iPad After WhatsApp Rollout, Likely To Launch Later This Year.

The rear camera setup is expected to house a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The Vivo X Fold 5 is tipped to feature dual 32MP front cameras, one on the outer display and another on the inner display. It may feature a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

