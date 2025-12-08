IDFC FIRST Bank launches FIRST WOW! Black, a premium credit card with Zero Forex and UPI-enabled spends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: IDFC FIRST Bank today announced the launch of the FIRST WOW! Black Credit Card - an upgraded and more feature-rich version of the existing FIRST WOW! Credit Card, backed by a fixed deposit. It is designed for premium benefits on FD Backed Secured Card, at an accessible price.

Key highlights of the card are ZERO Fx markup on International Spends, Dual card with Mastercard and RuPay UPI, and rewards on UPI Spends. Cardholders get a physical Mastercard plus a UPI-enabled RuPay virtual credit card both seamlessly linked to the same account with a unified credit limit and a single consolidated statement.

Key Features of FIRST WOW! Black Card

Priced at ₹750 + GST (joining and annual fee), the card offers welcome benefits worth over ₹5,000, making it a strong value proposition in the secured credit-card space. Cardholders enjoy welcome benefits covering travel discounts, premium dining access & lifestyle offers, as well as an additional 5% cashback (up to ₹1,000) on the first EMI transaction made within 30 days.

Annual fee (2nd year onwards) of ₹750 + GST is waived on achieving annual spends of ₹1,50,000, maximizing overall value.

Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank, said: "The response to our earlier FIRST WOW! variant reinforced one clear insight: customers want simplicity and affordability, but without feeling like they are compromising on experience or benefits. FIRST WOW! Black is our answer an upgrade in every sense, delivering more value, more travel capability, and more everyday utility.

Premium card experiences have often remained inaccessible for customers who are new to credit or prefer an affordable price point. FIRST WOW! Black shifts that paradigm with zero forex markup, domestic lounge access, stronger travel rewards, trip protection and many lifestyle benefits -- offered at a price point designed for broad accessibility & making premium and aspirational privileges, truly democratic.

At IDFC FIRST Bank, we believe great financial products shouldn't be exclusive they should be enabling. FIRST WOW! Black is designed to do exactly that"

The IDFC FIRST Bank FIRST WOW! Black Credit Card is now available for applications on the IDFC FIRST Bank Website. Available against an FD from ₹20,000, the card is open to all applicants aged 18 and above

The entire application process from FD creation to card issuance is fully digital, instant, and requires no paperwork.

About the Bank

1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking.

2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India's fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank serves 35 million customers, with a customer business of Rs. 5,35,673 crore ($60.4b) comprising customer deposits of ₹2,69,094 crores ($30.3b) and loans & advances of ₹2,66,579 crores ($30.0b). Customer deposits grew 23.4% YoY and loans 19.7% YoY. We reach over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,041 branches.

3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions.

4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers.

5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6. Social Good: We work for society. We have impacted over 40 million lives including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs. We have financed over 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans (for laptops, washing machines, refrigerators etc. that enhance the quality of life of middle class), 2.5 lakh electric 2W and 3W vehicles, 2.7 lakh water, sanitation, and hygiene loans, 2 million livelihood (cattle) loans, and 300,000+ SMEs. On deposits, we provide access of premium investment research, which is usually reserved for the wealthy, even to those holding balances as low as ₹5,000. Our ESG scores are high and improving.

7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create "pull" products that customers actively seek out.

8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance.

9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+.

10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India.

