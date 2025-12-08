Mumbai, December 8: The Starlink price in India has been revealed today, confirming that the satellite internet service will be offered by Elon Musk's company starting at INR 8,600. Elon Musk's company also confirmed that the Starlink hardware price will be INR 34,000. Apart from these plans, the company has yet to reveal further details; however, according to the official website, it will offer its services in two categories – Residential and Roam.

Elon Musk's Starlink has listed the price of its monthly Residential plan for households. The plan will offer several benefits to users as part of the satellite internet connectivity, such as uninterrupted access across remote areas of India. Blinkit Prescription Medicine Service Helps Female Patient Get Instant Consultations With Doctor During Illness; Her Experience Goes Viral on Social Media.

Starlink Price in India and Residential Plan Benefits

Starlink has disclosed the pricing for select areas in India. Currently, the Starlink price is valid for the Mumbai area only; Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities have not been included as part of the Starlink Residential plan. However, the company has asked users to provide their contact details, stating, "Starlink Residential is not available in your area. Enter your email below to be notified about future availability and product updates."

SpaceX-owned Starlink is available in more than 100 countries as of now and expanding to more in the future. On the official website, there is also an option called "View Availability & Speeds Map," which has not yet been enabled. On the other hand, the Starlink Roam plan is also available on the website; however, there is not much detail available about it, except for the note, "Connect while travelling anywhere in over 150 markets." Layoffs Not Caused by AI: Donald Trump-Appointed AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks Refutes Claims of Reports About October Job Cuts in US.

Starlink Bookings to Open Soon, Will Be Available for Businesses

Starlink will provide satellite internet plans for businesses, offering 40 to 220+ Mbps download speed, 8 to 25+ Mbps upload speed, with 20–60 ms latency. Currently, it does not accept any location for the business plan; however, this will be enabled soon. Regarding bookings, the company is expected to announce them in the future.

